Published monthly, the journal CHEST features peer-reviewed, original research in chest medicine: Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and related disciplines. Journal topics include asthma, chest infections, COPD, critical care, diffuse lung disease, education and clinical practice, pulmonary vascular disease, sleep, thoracic oncology and the humanities.
The May issue of CHEST journal contains 56 articles, including clinically relevant research, reviews, case series, commentary and more. Each month, the journal also offers complementary web and multimedia activities, including visual abstracts, to expand the reach of its most interesting, timely and relevant research.
“With May serving as Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Awareness Month, I encourage readers to read the latest research, ‘Real-World Outcomes in Cystic Fibrosis Telemedicine Clinical Care in aTime of a Global Pandemic,’” says editor in chief of the journal, Peter Mazzone, MD, MPH, FCCP. “The journal CHEST also has an Adult Cystic Fibrosis Series that covers a variety of topics pertinent to adults with CF, from the latest epidemiologic survival data to specific challenges in traditional areas such as pulmonary exacerbations, pulmonary complications, diagnosis, infections and severe respiratory disease.”
Also included in the current issue of the journal CHEST:
- Asthma
Looking at 8,068 case subjects, “Genetic Associations and Architecture of Asthma-COPD Overlap” found several genomic signals associated with asthma-COPD overlap that may help guide future biologic research on asthma and COPD therapeutics. A visual abstract for this research can be viewed here.
- Chest Infections
Original research, “Impact of Time Between Diagnosis and Treatment for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Pulmonary Disease on Culture Conversion and All-Cause Mortality,” suggests that achieving culture conversion within 6 or 12 months is associated with reduced all-cause mortality. A visual abstract for this research can be viewed here.
- Critical Care
From the American College of Chest Physicians and the Task Force for Mass Critical Care, “PICU in the MICU: How Adult ICUs Can Support Pediatric Care in Public Health Emergencies ” provides recommended framework in the event of a COVID-19 surge among children.
- Diffuse Lung Disease
“Early Radiographic Progression of Scleroderma: Lung Disease Predicts Long-term Mortality” finds that measuring changes in the quantitative radiographic extent of ILD predicts long-term mortality in patients with systemic sclerosis. It also suggests that radiographic progression of ILD seemed to be a stronger predictor of mortality than longitudinal functional decline. A visual abstract for this research can be viewed here.