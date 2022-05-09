Published monthly, the journal CHEST features peer-reviewed, original research in chest medicine: Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and related disciplines. Journal topics include asthma, chest infections, COPD, critical care, diffuse lung disease, education and clinical practice, pulmonary vascular disease, sleep, thoracic oncology and the humanities.

The May issue of CHEST journal contains 56 articles, including clinically relevant research, reviews, case series, commentary and more. Each month, the journal also offers complementary web and multimedia activities, including visual abstracts, to expand the reach of its most interesting, timely and relevant research.

“With May serving as Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Awareness Month, I encourage readers to read the latest research, ‘Real-World Outcomes in Cystic Fibrosis Telemedicine Clinical Care in aTime of a Global Pandemic,’” says editor in chief of the journal, Peter Mazzone, MD, MPH, FCCP. “The journal CHEST also has an Adult Cystic Fibrosis Series that covers a variety of topics pertinent to adults with CF, from the latest epidemiologic survival data to specific challenges in traditional areas such as pulmonary exacerbations, pulmonary complications, diagnosis, infections and severe respiratory disease.”

Also included in the current issue of the journal CHEST: