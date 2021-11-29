Women with CF have higher rates of pulmonary exacerbations compared with men and those differences appear early in life.

Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study utilizing data from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry from 2006 to 2019. Among 40,782 individuals with cystic fibrosis, the mean age was 14.6 years and 48% were women. Researchers evaluated the association of sex with the number of annual pulmonary exacerbations requiring IV antibiotics, both overall and among subgroups defined by nonmodifiable characteristics.

Women with cystic fibrosis experienced 0.18 more pulmonary exacerbations per year compared with men, for a 29% higher relative rate of pulmonary exacerbations, Kristina Montemayor, MD, MHS, assistant professor of medicine atJohns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said during a virtual presentation of the results.

In addition, pulmonary exacerbation rates were higher within subgroups stratified by age, race, ethnicity, delF508mutation and CFTR functional class.