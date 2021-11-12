A self-management intervention involving data-logging nebulizers and behavioral changes led to greater adherence rates in CF patients.

Investigators in the United Kingdom conducted a 2-arm, parallel-group, open-label, randomized controlled trial at 19 CF centers to assess whether a self-management intervention designed to support treatment adherence would decrease exacerbation rates among patients with CF. From October 2017 through May 2018, 607 patients with CF aged 16 years or older were randomized to treatment via a multicomponent intervention (data-logging nebulizers, a digital platform, and behavioral change sessions with trained clinical interventionists; n = 304) or usual care (data-logging nebulizers; n = 303).