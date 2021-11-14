Children with cystic fibrosis are at an increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea, new research has found.

Sleep-disordered breathing was highlighted as an area to be evaluated during clinical visits prior to lung function decline, as OSAS were found regardless of patients’ age and presence of function impairment.

Investigators included a total of 7 studies in the systematic review and 6 studies in meta-analyses of prevalence, following identification of 2318 studies in total. Studies were published between 2011-2020, performed in pediatric hospitals and CF reference centers around the world, including 1 each in the US, Spain, and Australia, and 4 in Brazil.

Patients were predominantly male, with a mean forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) value between 60.7% and 109.8%.

Sample size in the 7 studies ranged from 9 to 67 participants, most were cross-sectional, and OSAS was most commonly defined as having an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) of more than 1 event per hour. According to polysomnography data, mean AHI ranged from 1.1-7.3 events per sleep hour.