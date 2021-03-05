The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation issued a statement strongly encouraging people with cystic fibrosis to talk with their CF care team about getting vaccinated.

In light of the Food and Drug Administration’s February 27, 2021 emergency use authorization for Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation reaffirms our support of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen.

Like all Americans, people with CF need a vaccine distribution strategy that is both aggressive and predictable. States should follow the guidelines issued by the ACIP and ensure that all people at high risk are able to access vaccines as soon as possible.

The Foundation continues to closely monitor the implementation of vaccine allocation throughout the country and advocate that people with CF should be prioritized to receive the vaccine.