In patients with early cystic fibrosis (CF) lung disease, upregulation of programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) is associated with airway macrophage exhaustion, neutrophil takeover, structural damage, and infection, according to the study.

It is well recognized that macrophages are the major resident immune cells in human airways that coordinate the responses to injury and infection. Soon after birth in patients with CF, neutrophils are recruited to the airways and actively exocytose damaging enzymes prior to chronic infection, which implies a possible defect in macrophage immunomodulatory function in these individuals. The investigators of the current study sought to identify the potential links between macrophage PD-1 and markers of airway disease among children with CF.

In order to determine the presence of the PD-1 signaling pathway in early CF inflammation, the immune cells from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and blood were obtained from 45 children with CF between 3 months and 62 months of age. Flow cytometry was used to analyze the blood and BALF samples.