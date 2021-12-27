New data looks at how the rapid implementation of telemedicine to assist in the care of cystic fibrosis patients was successful for monitoring lung function and identifying exacerbations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The care model also enabled monitoring of BMI and decreased use of antibiotics.

“Telemedicine increases access to care for adults with cystic fibrosis living in regions remote to a cystic fibrosis specialty center, but routine use of telemedicine did not gain widespread traction until the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lindsay A.L. Somerville, MD, pulmonologist in the division of pulmonary and critical care at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, and colleagues wrote. “In March of 2020, the adult cystic fibrosis team at the University of Virginia rapidly transitioned from in-person clinical encounters to a cystic fibrosis care model that included interdisciplinary telemedicine using the HIPAA-compliant video communication.”

Somerville and colleagues reported clinical outcomes of the care model that included interdisciplinary telemedicine as compared with in-person care for patients with cystic fibrosis during the pandemic.