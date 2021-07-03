The study of a cystic fibrosis treatment is on hold after a study in rats showed the drug caused lung inflammation.

The Pasadena, California-based biopharmaceutical company is developing ARO-ENaC to treat patients with cystic fibrosis. The therapy aims to reduce production in the lungs’ airways of a protein associated with airway dehydration and reducing the transport of mucus in patients with the disease.

A clinical trial, dubbed AROENaC1001, is now on hold after the preclinical data in rats flagged the inflammation concerns. Arrowhead said they were voluntarily and immediately halting new patient screening, enrollment and further dosing of the medicine while they await more data from the rat study and another primate toxicology study.