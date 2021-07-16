Cystic fibrosis patients experiencing pulmonary exacerbations do not have greater improvement after therapy with 2 intravenous antipseudomonal antibiotics versus a single antibiotic, according to new findings.
Researchers from Seattle, Washington, analyzed medical records from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry-Pediatric Health Information System dataset collected between 2005 and 2018. Children and adolescents with cystic fibrosis were assessed for clinical outcomes after treatment for pulmonary exacerbations.
Patients were treated with either 2 (n=2123) or 1 (n=455) intravenous antipseudomonal antibiotic. The median age of patients was 16.1 years (interquartile range [IQR], 13.3-18.0) for those receiving 2 intravenous antibiotics and 16.2 years (IQR, 13.3-18.1) for those receiving 1 intravenous antibiotic; 44% and 46% were boys or men, and 75% and 63% were White, respectively. Baseline percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1) was 78.8% (IQR, 62.8-91.5) and 74.9% (IQR, 60.0-87.8), respectively. In the previous 12 months, 40% and 54%, respectively, had been given 2 or more intravenous antibiotics.