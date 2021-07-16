Cystic fibrosis patients experiencing pulmonary exacerbations do not have greater improvement after therapy with 2 intravenous antipseudomonal antibiotics versus a single antibiotic, according to new findings.

Researchers from Seattle, Washington, analyzed medical records from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry-Pediatric Health Information System dataset collected between 2005 and 2018. Children and adolescents with cystic fibrosis were assessed for clinical outcomes after treatment for pulmonary exacerbations.