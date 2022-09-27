In patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) listed for lung transplantation (LT), a frailty index based on standard multidisciplinary lung transplant assessment data facilitates patient risk stratification, calculating the risk of poor outcomes both post-transplant and during the waiting period. Results of a 2-pronged study that developed and validated this frailty index were published in The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

There is a need for predictors of survival for patients with CF listed for LT, study authors noted. Thus, a frailty index specific to CF that counts health deficits such as laboratory values, comorbidities, disabilities, and symptoms can be advantageous. Researchers therefore sought to construct a CF-specific deficit accumulation/frailty index for adverse waitlist and post-LT outcome risk stratification.