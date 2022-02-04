Global healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor Inc will acquire home healthcare equipment company Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion.
“I’m very excited about the acquisition of Apria, which will strengthen our total company value proposition. The combination of two complementary businesses in Byram Healthcare and Apria will enable us to better serve the entire patient journey—through the hospital and into the home—ultimately furthering our mission of ‘Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,’” says Edward A. Pesicka, president and CEO of Owens & Minor, in a release. “In addition, this transaction diversifies our total company revenue stream by expanding our presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market.”
“We are impressed by what Apria has built for its customers, and I look forward to welcoming Dan Starck and the Apria team to Owens & Minor upon close.”
Apria offers a range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines: home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and non-invasive ventilation services); obstructive sleep apnea treatment, including CPAP and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy. Additionally, Apria supplies a wide range of home medical equipment and other products and services to help improve the quality of life for patients with home care needs.
“I am energized and enthusiastic to join Owens & Minor,” says Dan Starck, CEO of Apria, in a release. “Both companies share cultures fueled by a commitment to customers, patients, teammates, and the communities we serve. We look forward to joining together and delivering the highest quality healthcare solutions to our customers.”
Strategic Rationale for Apria Acquisition, According to Owens & Minor
- Strengthens total company value proposition, enables us to better serve the entire patient journey and positions Owens & Minor as a leader in the home healthcare market. The transaction builds upon Owens & Minor’s strong capabilities in product manufacturing and healthcare services.
- Accelerates growth and diversifies revenue base by expanding our presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market.
- Accretive to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and enhances our free cash flow generation, enabling Owens & Minor to rapidly deleverage while continuing to invest across the business.
- Expands our Patient Direct platform with access to over 90 percent of insured healthcare customers in the U.S.
- Broadens our Patient Direct product portfolio by combining our strength in diabetes, ostomy, incontinence, and wound care, with Apria’s product portfolio strength in home respiratory, obstructive sleep apnea, and negative pressure wound therapy. These product portfolios are complementary and do not overlap as many of these products are needed to treat the same and multiple chronic and acute conditions.
- Increases the attractiveness to Payors, Providers, and Patients due to the broader product portfolio, combined with our scale, geographic footprint, and delivery model.
- Creates a platform for future growth within this highly fragmented and growing space, with an approximate $50 billion total addressable market.
- Enables the acceleration of support for our hospital customers seeking to expand into home healthcare delivery.