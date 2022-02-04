Global healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor Inc will acquire home healthcare equipment company Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion.

“I’m very excited about the acquisition of Apria, which will strengthen our total company value proposition. The combination of two complementary businesses in Byram Healthcare and Apria will enable us to better serve the entire patient journey—through the hospital and into the home—ultimately furthering our mission of ‘Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,’” says Edward A. Pesicka, president and CEO of Owens & Minor, in a release. “In addition, this transaction diversifies our total company revenue stream by expanding our presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market.”

“We are impressed by what Apria has built for its customers, and I look forward to welcoming Dan Starck and the Apria team to Owens & Minor upon close.”

Apria offers a range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines: home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and non-invasive ventilation services); obstructive sleep apnea treatment, including CPAP and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy. Additionally, Apria supplies a wide range of home medical equipment and other products and services to help improve the quality of life for patients with home care needs.

“I am energized and enthusiastic to join Owens & Minor,” says Dan Starck, CEO of Apria, in a release. “Both companies share cultures fueled by a commitment to customers, patients, teammates, and the communities we serve. We look forward to joining together and delivering the highest quality healthcare solutions to our customers.”

Strategic Rationale for Apria Acquisition, According to Owens & Minor