COPD patients who engage in activities that put them at risk of being exposed to mold are more likely to experience disease flare-ups.

This may be related to Aspergillus, a type of fungus that grows in damp or dusty environments, such as decaying vegetation, compost, air conditioning systems, and damp ceilings and walls, according to researchers.

The study, “Impact of self-reported environmental mould exposure on COPD outcomes,” was published in the journal Pulmonology.

Exposure to mold is known to trigger respiratory problems, but its contribution to COPD was unclear.