Those hospitalized for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease had lower odds of in-hospital mortality if they were users of marijuana compared with nonusers, new research finds.

“Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the fourth leading cause of mortality in the United States,” Kulothungan Gunasekaran, MD, from the division of pulmonary critical care medicine at Yale-New Haven Health Bridgeport Hospital, said during a presentation of the research poster at the virtual CHEST Annual Meeting.

“Due to the ongoing legalization of marijuana, its acceptance, availability and use in the inpatient population is on the rise.”