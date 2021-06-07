Long-term follow-up data from the TRANSFORM study confirmed the long-term benefits of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve. The device provided significant benefits to patients including improvements over baseline in lung function and quality of life out to at least 24 months, and improvements in exercise capacity out to at least 18 months, according to Pulmonx Corp.

The Zephyr Valve is a minimally invasive treatment option for severe COPD/emphysema. Placed via bronchoscopy, the valves block off a diseased portion of the lung to prevent air from getting trapped and reduce hyperinflation which allows the healthier lung tissue to expand and take in more air. According to Pulmonx, more than 20,000 patients have been treated with the Zephyr Valve worldwide and the treatment is included in national and global treatment guidelines for COPD including an ‘Evidence A’ rating from The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD).

Patients treated with the Zephyr Valve in the TRANSFORM study showed the following clinically and statistically significant improvements over baseline:

Sustained Quality of Life improvements out to at least 24 months after treatment.

Lasting lung function improvement out to at least 24 months post-treatment.

Increased exercise capacity out to at least 18 months post-treatment.

Long-term reduction in hyperinflation resulting in better breathing.

“Historically we have not had good treatment options for patients with severe disease who struggle to breathe even with medication adherence. This new data on the lasting benefits of endobronchial valves is significant because it means we now have a viable option to give patients sustained improvements, despite the progressive nature of this disease,” states Dirk-Jan Slebos, MD, Professor of Interventional Pulmonology, University of Groningen, The Netherlands. “There is no cure for COPD/emphysema, but to have a bronchoscopic treatment that can increase patients’ quality of life for years is a great advancement.”