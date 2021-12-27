A study in Chest evaluated the impact of noninvasive ventilation during exercise in patients with severe COPD.

“Bilevel noninvasive ventilation during exercise may provide greater benefits to people with dynamic hyperinflation than does noninvasive ventilation with inspiratory pressure support alone or techniques that provide only positive expiratory pressure by combining the beneficial effects of positive inspiratory and expiratory pressures,”Clancy J. Dennis, BEng, with the faculty of medicine and health at the University of Sydney, and colleagues wrote. “However, the effect on dynamic hyperinflation of bilevel noninvasive ventilation during exercise is unknown.”