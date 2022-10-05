Health care professionals should help patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) overcome the obstacles to physical activity and develop good activity habits, according to a systematic review and meta-synthesis published in Geriatric Nursing.

Researchers conducted a systematic review of qualitative studies of patients with COPD regarding their attitudes and experiences with respect to physical activities.

The researchers evaluated multiple databases through March 2022 for relevant primary studies that enrolled adults aged 50 years and older with COPD. A total of 12 articles were identified for analysis.