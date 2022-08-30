A home-based strength training program does not improve dyspnea in patients with chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD), but it does improve some functional capacity and helps patients feel better, a 12-month long, HOMEX exercise program shows.

“Home-based programs became increasingly popular in the last years and complement traditional center-based inpatient and outpatient PR (pulmonary rehabilitation),” Anja Frei, PhD, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland, and colleagues reported.

“Our study showed that the HOMEX strength training program had no effect on dyspnea after 12 months in persons with COPD who completed PR, [but] the program improved functional exercise capacity…and many participants reported having perceived positive effects that they attributed to the training,” investigators add. The study was published online August 8 in the journal CHEST. Read more here.