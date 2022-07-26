Poorer people are much more likely to die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) than wealthier patients due to damp housing and low pay, researchers have found.

Of the nearly 4,000 people who suffered two or more acute attacks a year, such as breathlessness or severe coughing, 55% earned less than £20,000 a year and 13% lived in a cold, damp house.

The research, carried out by Asthma + Lung UK and published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research, builds on previous findings

that poorer people with COPD are five times more likely to die than the wealthiest people with the condition. Read more here.