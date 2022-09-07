Health care professionals should help patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) overcome the obstacles to physical activity and develop good activity habits, according to a systematic review and meta-synthesis published in Geriatric Nursing.

The researchers evaluated multiple databases through March 2022 for relevant primary studies that enrolled adults aged 50 years and older with COPD. A total of 12 articles were identified for analysis.

The studies analyzed had 3 main themes: (1) patients with COPD experience more barriers than facilitating factors while participating in physical activities; (2) patients with COPD experience more positive effects after physical activities than negative effects; and (3) physical activity adherence among patients with COPD may be improved through greater attention to patient safety, goal setting, and the establishment of a professional support group for patients.