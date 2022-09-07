Researchers conducted a review of qualitative studies of patients with COPD regarding their experiences with physical activities.
Health care professionals should help patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) overcome the obstacles to physical activity and develop good activity habits, according to a systematic review and meta-synthesis published in Geriatric Nursing.
The researchers evaluated multiple databases through March 2022 for relevant primary studies that enrolled adults aged 50 years and older with COPD. A total of 12 articles were identified for analysis.
The studies analyzed had 3 main themes: (1) patients with COPD experience more barriers than facilitating factors while participating in physical activities; (2) patients with COPD experience more positive effects after physical activities than negative effects; and (3) physical activity adherence among patients with COPD may be improved through greater attention to patient safety, goal setting, and the establishment of a professional support group for patients. Read more here.
COPD Numbers Should be a ‘Warning’
More than 480 million people worldwide likely suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, according to a new abstract led by ResMed and presented on Sept. 4 at the European Respiratory Society Congress. This figure is 22% to 126% higher than today’s most cited estimates of 212 million to 392 million. “This number should be a warning,” said study co-author and ResMed Chief Medical Officer Carlos M. Nunez, M.D.
“It should urge doctors to be more vigilant in screening and testing, since early treatment can enhance quality of life and longevity; urge people and their loved ones to learn and spot symptoms early; urge payers to help everyone take these proactive steps; and frankly inspire stronger, more immediate action to lower risk factors for COPD like smoking and air pollution. In less than a generation, we’re headed north of 600 million cases globally. Read more here.