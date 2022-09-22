Zephyrx, a leading provider of end-to-end remote respiratory monitoring, has joined forces with EverythingALS on a new study to find a diagnosis, treatment, and cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The study was initiated by EverythingALS — a patient-focused non-profit that brings together people living with ALS, caregivers, physicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate on an open innovation platform using cutting-edge technologies and data science to improve progression measurements for neurological disease like ALS.

EverythingALS is teaming up with Aural Analytics, a leader in clinical-grade speech analytics, FeetMe, a medical device company that produces smart and connected insoles for improved running, walking and gait analysis, solutions, and a major pharmaceutical company. The Radcliff Study is a novel research-as-a-feasibility study to inform the likelihood of success for a pre-competitive collaboration focused on developing an end-to-end digital alternative for the ALSFRS-R that supports clinically meaningful outcomes tailored for use in ALS. There is not one test or procedure to establish the diagnosis of ALS and there is also no known cure or treatment options available.

The Radcliff Study is a multidisciplinary study focused on gait analysis, pulmonary function testing, and speech analytics to make strides towards a digital biomarker. The study uses AI, remote patient monitoring technologies, and algorithms to determine possibly clinically meaningful characteristics for persons living with ALS.

The research study requires participants to partake in a series of tasks that help track and monitor changes in speech, walking and breathing. Unlike traditional medical tests that need to be done in a medical office, all Radcliff Study components can be completed at home.

“EverythingALS is excited to work with Aural Analytics, FeetMe and Zephyrx on this unique study,” said Indu Navar, Founder of the Peter Cohen Foundation and CEO of EverythingALS. “This is the first time that companies are working in conjunction to capture quantifiable data that could change how ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are treated and diagnosed.”

The Zephyrx solution will collect pulmonary function test data from participants and share that data with the study team in real-time through a cloud-based platform. “Having the ability to perform a pulmonary function test at any moment and from the comfort of home is fundamental for study participants with neuromuscular diseases like ALS,” said Mike DiCesare, President of Zephyrx. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this research study as spirometry is an important indicator of ALS disease progression.”