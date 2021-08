A new study published in the American Journal of Physiology researched how adipose tissue (connective tissue consisting mainly of fat cells) can regulate inflammatory responses in distant tissues, such as lung that are affected by obesity.

According to researchers, “Weight loss alone may not be sufficient to restore a lean, healthy phenotype to airway epithelium, indicating that effects of obesity on airway dysfunction may persist even after weight loss.”

