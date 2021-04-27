A nationwide study of over 2,000 US adults found that chronic nasal congestion is a common problem, with nearly 1-in-4 who experience nasal congestion suffering from it almost every day. According to the study conducted by Optinose and Harris On Demand, a majority (85%) report that congestion negatively impacts their daily activities.

While most people suffering from chronic nasal congestion know about allergies as a potential cause, more than half are not aware that nasal polyps could be the cause of persistent symptoms – in fact, nasal polyps are a common cause of nasal symptoms that last more than 12 weeks. Despite confusion about symptoms and what might be causing them, fewer than half of people who suffer from chronic nasal congestion seek help from a specialist (allergist or ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist) to look deeper at the cause of their chronic problem.

Additional survey findings include:

A majority (90%) of people reported aspects of their daily life are negatively affected when they experience chronic nasal congestion, including their ability to get a good night’s sleep (60%), smell or properly taste food (48%) or enjoy outdoor activities (33%).

A large majority (95%) have experienced additional symptoms with their chronic congestion – including more than half who have headaches and one-third who feel fatigued.

Chronic nasal congestion commonly leaves people annoyed (54%), frustrated (46%), tired (45%) and irritable (41%).

Half of those surveyed are uncertain if symptoms they experience are due to their chronic nasal congestion worsening or from COVID-19.

“Nasal polyps affect up to an estimated 10 million Americans and are particularly common in people who also have allergies, recurring sinus infections or asthma,” said Neal Jain, M.D., a board-certified allergist and immunologist. “Despite their high prevalence, nasal polyps are largely underdiagnosed and as the survey showed, most people with chronic congestion don’t know that nasal polyps deep in the nose might be causing their symptoms. I frequently see patients who are frustrated with persistent symptoms despite using conventional nasal steroid sprays that you can get over the counter or as a generic prescription. Because there are other treatments available from your doctor that can shrink or even eliminate nasal polyps, I encourage patients to talk to a healthcare specialist to take a deeper look at what might be causing their nasal congestion.”

“Persistent nasal symptoms can make people miserable and have a serious negative impact on both functioning and quality of life,” said Ramy Mahmoud, M.D., President of Optinose. “Nasal polyps and the associated inflammation occur high and deep in the nose. XHANCE is the only FDA-approved medication for nasal polyps that uses an Exhalation Delivery System to deliver medicine high and deep in the nose to reach and treat the condition where it originates.”