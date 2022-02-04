Patients with severe asthma who were treated with tezepelumab experienced fewer asthma exacerbations throughout all seasons compared to placebo, new data shows.

Tezepelumab was approved late last year by the Food and Drug Administration as an injection and add-on maintenance treatment to improve severe asthma symptoms when used with a patient’s current asthma medicine. It is the first treatment for severe asthma without biomarker or phenotype limitations.

The newest data on the monoclonal antibody came from a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study called NAVIGATOR.

The NAVIGATOR study included a total of 1059 patients. Patients between the ages of 12 and 80 years were randomized 1:1 to receive either tezepelumab (528) or placebo (531) subcutaneously every 4 weeks over the course of 52 weeks.

Investigators then examined the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) as well as a number of patients without exacerbations on a seasonal basis.