In an interview with HCPLive, Lakiea Wright, MD, Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women’s hospital, discussed ways to prevent exacerbations of allergic asthma.

Wright encouraged testing in order to help identify triggers, which could help patients minimize exposure to them.

“If you’re able to control the controllables in the environment, then you may decrease their medication use,” Wright said.

She also stressed that both healthcare provider and patient must be cognizant of “the rule of 2”. According to the rule, 2 daytime symptoms occurring in a week or 2 nighttime symptoms occurring in a month is indicative of asthma that is not well controlled.