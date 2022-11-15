Sex can trigger dangerous asthma attacks, according to a new study by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“Many people don’t realize that the energy expenditure of sexual activity is about equivalent to walking up two flights of stairs,” said Dr. Ariel Leung, the study’s author.

Exercise has always been a risk for people with asthma due to the heavy breathing that inflames and swells the airways, causing the breathing tubes to narrow.

Sexually active asthmatics can suffer from “post-coital asthma exacerbations” if things get a little too rowdy under the sheets, according to the study. Read more here.