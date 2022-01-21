Septal deviation may be a treatable trait of asthma, with surgery reducing the risk, research published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice finds.

“Severe cases of nasal obstruction due to [septal deviation (SD)] can lead to snoring and sleep apnea,” researchers of the study wrote. “In addition, severe SD affects the physiology of the nasal cavity and causes mucosal and neurological changes; however, information is scarce regarding the impact of SD on lower respiratory tract pathophysiology.”

Based on data that may suggest relationships between upper respiratory tract disorders and asthma, the researchers investigated the potential impact of SD and the incidence of asthma as well as the outcomes of surgical correction with septoplasty.

The study comprised 29,853 individuals from Korea with SD (n = 9,951) and those without as controls (n = 19,902), with no significant imbalances between the two groups. The researchers followed the subjects for 9 years between January 2005 and December 2013.