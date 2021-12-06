Preschool-aged children with exercise-induced asthma spent significantly more time watching TV than their healthy peers and fewer hours physically active.

In the study, published in Allergy, the researchers wrote that exercise-induced asthma (EIA) affects approximately 70% to 90% of children with asthma. Also, specific recommendations on physical activity for children with asthma are lacking.

“Physical activity is beneficial both for growth and the psychological development of children,” the researchers wrote. “Although it is agreed that it is essential for asthmatic children to participate in sports, fear of EIA might prevent the practice of regular physical activity in children, particularly the ones with severe and/or uncontrolled asthma.”

To evaluate any differences in physical activity levels and daily TV viewing among children with and without asthma, the researchers evaluated data of 140 patients (mean age, 5.3 years; 82 boys) with mild-to-moderate asthma and 53 healthy controls (mean age, 5 years; 22 boys) from the PreDicta study.