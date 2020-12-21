New research looks at the disfunction of mucus response in respiratory epithelial cells in people with asthma.

Using next-generation sequencing and cutting-edge molecular imaging technologies, Devadoss and colleagues identified the genetic factors called long noncoding RNAs that help shape the immunologic memory of respiratory cells—also known as trained immunity.

Immunological memory, or training, allows these cells to respond more rapidly and effectively to germs they have encountered before. The findings suggest these training mechanisms of respiratory cells could be targeted to help control allergic asthma.