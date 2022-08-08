The investigators conducted a meta-analysis regarding the effects of physical exercise in patients with asthma, the intervention effects of different exercises on the ratio of forced expiratory volume in the first second percent predicted (FEV1PP) and quality of life.

A literature search of 8 Chinese and English databases through November 1, 2021, yielded 18 articles on randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating the symptom indicators of patients with asthma. Altogether, the RCTs had 530 patients in the experimental group and 491 participants in the control group.