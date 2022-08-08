Exercise can improve symptoms and quality of life in patients with asthma, researchers reported in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy.
The investigators conducted a meta-analysis regarding the effects of physical exercise in patients with asthma, the intervention effects of different exercises on the ratio of forced expiratory volume in the first second percent predicted (FEV1PP) and quality of life.
A literature search of 8 Chinese and English databases through November 1, 2021, yielded 18 articles on randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating the symptom indicators of patients with asthma. Altogether, the RCTs had 530 patients in the experimental group and 491 participants in the control group. Read more here.
Steroids don’t work in severe asthma
In a study published earlier this year in Science Translational Medicine, scientists investigated the mechanisms behind inhaled corticosteroid response in patients with severe asthma. Using bronchial epithelial airway brushings from patients with severe asthma, the researchers found that inhaled corticosteroids promoted secretions of fibroblast growth factor (FGF) and granulocytic colony-stimulating growth factor (G-CSF) in airway epithelium.
They collected bronchial airway epithelial cells exposed to inhaled corticosteroids from people with severe asthma, those with moderate asthma, and people without asthma. When comparing the three, the researchers found that FGF and G-CSF were expressed only in the cells of people with severe asthma. In mice, these growth factors worsened asthma symptoms by promoting hyaluronan production and neutrophil infiltration. Read more here.
‘Asthma-friendly schools’
The Department of Health has awarded five Vermont schools the designation of “Asthma Friendly Schools” for their efforts to implement health policies and practices to help students manage their asthma, prevent asthma attacks and avoid missed school days. Read more here.