A study found that only a relatively small proportion of severe asthma patients either switch biologics or discontinue their use.

These were among study results published recently in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy.

Investigators sought to characterize the real-world use of biologics and switching patterns among patients with severe asthma globally. The study sample was a historical cohort of adults with severe asthma who were treated with a biologic, including 3531 patients from 11 countries (Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, South Korea, Spain,

United Kingdom, and US) enrolled in either the International Severe Asthma Registry from 2015 to 2020 or the CHRONICLE Study ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03373045) from 2018 to 2020. Participants were also required to have a minimum follow-up of 6 months after biologic initiation.