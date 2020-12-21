Nebulized magnesium with albuterol does not significantly decrease the hospitalization rate of children who present at the emergency department for asthma.

Researchers conducted a randomized, double-blind, parallel-group clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT01429415) between September 26, 2011, and November 19, 2019, in 7 tertiary care pediatric EDs in Canada. Results of the analysis were published in JAMA.

The investigators sought to assess the effectiveness of using nebulized magnesium in pediatric patients with acute asthma who remain in moderate or severe respiratory distress following initial treatment. The primary study outcome was hospitalization for asthma within 24 hours of ED presentation. Secondary outcomes included Pediatric Respiratory Assessment Measure (PRAM) score; respiratory rate, oxygen saturation at 60, 120, 180, and 240 minutes; albuterol treatments within 240 minutes; and blood pressure (BP) at 20, 40, 60, 120, 180, and 240 minutes.