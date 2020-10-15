Masitinib could decreased the rate of severe asthma exacerbations among patients who experienced little to no relief with oral corticosteroids (OCS), according to a new study.

These findings will be presented this week at an American Thoracic Society (ATS 2020) symposium as a late breaking clinical trial.

The AB07015 study, led by Pascal Chanez, MD, PhD, Professor of Respiratory Diseases, Aix-Marseille University, France, was a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial that evaluated the efficacy of 6 mg/kg/day of masitinib treatment for severe persistent asthma.