Itepekimab monotherapy is associated with a lower rate of asthma exacerbations and improved lung function, new research found.

A phase 2, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, proof-of-concept trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03387852) was conducted at 70 sites. Results of the analysis were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The investigators sought to explore the efficacy and safety of the monoclonal antibody itepekimab, which targets interleukin-33 (IL-33), both as monotherapy and combined with dupilumab in patients with asthma.

Researchers randomly assigned adult patients with moderate to severe asthma who were receiving inhaled glucocorticoids plus long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs) to 1 of 4 treatment regimens: (1) subcutaneous (SC) itepekimab 300 mg; (2) SC combination therapy with itepekimab 300 mg plus dupilumab 300 mg; (3) SC dupilumab 300 mg; or (4) SC placebo every 2 weeks for at least 4 weeks. Following randomization, LABAs were discontinued at week 4, and inhaled glucocorticoids were tapered during weeks 6 through 9.