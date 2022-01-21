Air pollution in the environment and emergency department visits for pediatric asthma are correlated with defined “asthma seasons.”

Results of the study were recently published in the journal PLoS One.

The study was designed to both detail trends in pediatric asthma ED visits in a large, diverse, geographic population, and to identify ambient air pollutants associated with what researchers newly defined as “asthma seasons.” Toward that end, the investigators estimated associations between EPA criteria pollutants, weather, and asthma ED visits for children living in South Carolina from 2005 to 2014, using a Bayesian time-stratified case-crossover model.

The study used health outcome data consisting of 66,092 ED visits with a primary diagnosis of asthma among children aged 5 through 19 living in South Carolina from 2005 to 2014. This information, obtained from multiple payers via the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office, was then correlated with census data. Notably, South Carolina census tracts were, on average, roughly half the size of the 144 square kilometer grid cells utilized by the EPA Community Multiscale Air Quality Model (CMAQ).