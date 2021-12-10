A new study evaluates how air pollution changes the frequency of asthma emergency room visits.

The study researchers charted ED visits resulting in a primary diagnosis of asthma among children aged 5 to 19 years residing in South Carolina from 2005 to 2014 to determine when asthma seasons occur and how they correlate with seasonal burdens of ambient air pollutants.

“It happened somewhat organically, although we knew we wanted to detail the environmental factors associated with spatial and temporal patterns in asthma ED visits,” study researcher Matthew Bozigar, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in environmental health at Boston University School of Public Health, told Healio.

Using high-resolution data on air pollution and ED visits for asthma among 66,092 children (58.5% male; 68% African American; 46.9% aged 5-9 years) living in South Carolina, the researchers conducted a precise spatio-temporal analysis.