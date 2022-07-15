Research indicates asthma during early childhood is more prevalent in boys vs girls, with reported rates of 11.9% and 7.5%, respectively, and that this pattern begins to shift around the time of puberty. For adults, the estimated prevalence of asthma is 6.3% in men vs 9.6% in women. Adult women with asthma also experience greater disease severity, more frequent hospitalizations, and worse quality of life compared with men who have asthma.

Investigations into the association between hormonal changes experienced by women and asthma incidence suggest that sex hormones may play an important role in the pathogenesis of the disease.

In addition to puberty as a critical timepoint in the disease course, the available evidence suggests heightened risks for asthma onset and exacerbation in women around menstruation and pregnancy. Multiple studies have demonstrated an increase in asthma symptoms during the pre- and peri-menstrual period in 20% to 40% of women, and other research has found higher rates of health care utilization, hospitalization, and oral corticosteroid use in pre- and peri-menstrual women compared with women without pre- and peri-menstrual asthma. Read more here.