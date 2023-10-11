Health Care Originals (HCO), a maker of cardiopulmonary wearable systems, has acquired Dawn Health’s virtual insomnia care platform to accelerate the deployment of its Nightingale virtual care to benefit Americans with asthma or COPD.

HCO’s Nightingale is a respiratory therapy service that provides users with daily tips and reminders, one-on-one coaching with respiratory therapists, and an ADAMM wearable, which measures users’ symptoms to help them and their therapists recognize trends and triggers in the app, according to the company’s website.

Dawn Health, established to make sleep care more accessible, has expanded its operations over the years, collaborating with major health plans and aiding thousands of patients, according to a release from HCO. The acquisition enables HCO to broaden its healthcare service offerings across the United States with insurance-based reimbursement for critical chronic conditions.

“Dawn Health’s clinical infrastructure and national presence create a symbiotic environment for HCO to expand its healthcare solutions on a national scale,” says Rahul Shivkumar, former CEO of Dawn Health, in a release. “While Dawn Health will no longer offer sleep care services, the acquisition allows HCO to advance its mission of delivering personalized, game-changing respiratory care that includes clinically proven improvements in sleep, to a larger demographic.”

Dawn Health, which offers cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, will be integrated into HCO’s existing platforms to optimize respiratory therapy patient outcomes. This cohesive integration will offer added value to healthcare providers, insurance companies, and patients, according to a release from the company.

Sharon Samjitsingh, CEO of HCO, says in the release, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal to revolutionize the status quo in the respiratory sector, a field often overlooked despite its critical importance…We look forward to accelerating access to our evidence-based Nightingale service, making the lives of millions more of our members immeasurably better.”

Photo 100109277 © Viacheslav Iacobchuk | Dreamstime.com