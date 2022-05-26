GSK Lawsuit: Angling to block generics of Ventolin and Arnuity Ellipta, GSK for decades has “schemed” the FDA drug-device approval system to shield its asthma inhalers with patents and regulatory exclusivity, according to a proposed class-action complaint.

GSK’s perpetual asthma inhaler updates have kept generics makers chasing a moving target for more than half a century, and it’s patients who are being forced to foot the bill, a new lawsuit filed in a Missouri federal court contends.

The company used a ploy known as “device hopping,” in which a branded inhaler is retired and succeeded by a follow-on inhaler with the same active ingredients. The new product then gets a new patent and regulatory protection periods, court documents filed Friday claim.

“[GSK] knowingly and intentionally engaged in an anticompetitive scheme designed to block and delay entry of competing inhalers,” argues plaintiff Elliot Conrad Dale, a Jackson County, Missouri, man who paid part of the purchase price for Ventolin and Arnuity Ellipta during the period when GSK was allegedly running its schemes.