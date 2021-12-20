The FDA approved AstraZeneca and Amgen’s medication, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for patients aged 12 years and older.

The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared with placebo.

Amgen, which leads the manufacturing of the drug developed by AstraZeneca, told Reuters it was working to make Tezspire available to patients in January.

Tezspire works by blocking a type of immune protein called TSLP, found in the linings of the lungs. TSLP belongs to the cytokine group responsible for sounding an alarm to the body’s immune system and can trigger inflammation.