The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America is warning asthmatics and the public not to inhale hydrogen peroxide through a nebulizer to treat or prevent COVID-19. The AAFA said the practice has been circulated on social media as a home remedy.

“DO NOT put hydrogen peroxide into your nebulizer and breathe it in. This is dangerous! It is not a way to prevent or treat COVID-19,” the AAFA said in a recent blog post.

Read more at www.thehill.com