Asthma is linked with risk for more severe COVID-19 outcomes, according to new findings in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Researchers conducted a study to analyze the effect of asthma phenotype on COVID-19 outcomes and also to compare rates of COVID-19 hospitalization with influenza and pneumonia. The study included 434,348 adults with asthma (median age, 49.5 years; 58% women) and 748,327 matched individuals (median age, 48.5 years; 57.3% women) in the U.K. who were identified using electronic medical record data. The researchers linked patient-level data to Public Health England SARS-CoV-2 test, hospital and mortality data. Patients with asthma were phenotyped by medication, asthma exacerbation history and type 2 inflammation.

All asthma phenotypes were associated with significantly increased risk for general practitioner-diagnosed COVID-19.

“This could represent a greater risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 for asthma, but there was also a significant association with GP consultation for advice on COVID-19 and reporting exposure to COVID-19. In addition, patients with asthma were significantly less likely to have their suspected COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed, indicating a higher risk of false-positive labeling of COVID-19 in asthma than the general population. Put together, these findings suggest that patients with asthma had increased healthcare-seeking behavior and GPS a lower threshold to diagnose COVID-19 in them,” Chloe I. Bloom, MD, senior clinical research fellow in theAirways Disease Section at the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, and colleagues wrote.

