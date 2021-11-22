New research shows that a partnership between school-based health centers and local allergists can lead to sustainable and cost-neutral asthma care for students.

Researchers of the project — presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting — reviewed the operating costs of three school-based health centers (SBHCs) that partnered with an allergist to provide asthma care.

“Health care access in school decreases time away from school due to illness or appointments and should lead to decreased absences, improved performance and decreased dropout rates,” Katherine Rilett, MD, a PGY3 resident in internal medicine and pediatrics at Tulane University School of Medicine, said during the presentation.

Approximately one in 12 children has asthma, and about 50% of them will miss school each year due to their disease, Rilett said. Also, about 7% of white children and 16% of Black children have asthma, indicating significant ethnic and socioeconomic disparities, she added.