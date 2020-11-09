Asthma patients in the US who use biologic therapies don’t often switch from one biologic therapy to another, according to data from a recent study.

Switching from one biologic therapy to another was uncommon, in 10% of patients in this study, and was most commonly motivated by suboptimal effectiveness, the researchers reported.

“Biologic therapies have revolutionized the treatment of severe asthma by reducing asthma exacerbations in randomized placebo-controlled trials, but there is no real-world contemporary measurement of biologic therapy in the U.S. at this time,” Wendy C. Moore, MD, professor in the department of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic diseases at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said during a presentation at the virtual CHEST Annual Meeting.