Patients whose asthma is spurred by allergies don’t appear to have an increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.

“Asthma has not risen as one of the top comorbid diseases for worse COVID-19 outcomes,” said Dr. Sandhya Khurana, director of the Mary Parkes Center for Asthma, Allergy and Pulmonary Care at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. “We always worry with asthma and viral infections, because they seem to trigger asthma exacerbation unreasonably. But what we’ve seen so far is reassuring.”

But debate continues to swirl regarding the potential severity of COVID infection in people with non-allergic asthma.

Some studies have suggested that people who have asthma caused by something other than allergies — exercise, stress, air pollution, weather conditions — might have an increased risk of severe COVID-19.