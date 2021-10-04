The Asthma and Allergy Foundation has issued a warning of a new and dangerous trend spreading on social media: nebulizing hydrogen peroxide to treat COVID-19.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America called the action “concerning and dangerous” in a Tuesday blog post, emphasizing that it will neither treat nor prevent the virus and is harmful to the lungs.

“DO NOT put hydrogen peroxide into your nebulizer and breathe it in. This is dangerous!” the foundation wrote.

Coronavirus misinformation has proliferated on social media throughout the pandemic even as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all taken steps to stop it. It includes unproven claims that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, or ivermectin, which is used to kill parasites in animals and humans, could knock out the virus. Some experts, including Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, contend that such misinformation was partly responsible for Americans refusing vaccination, leading to additional coronavirus cases and deaths.