Aluna completed a $15.3 million Series B round of financing to continue growing its respiratory management platform among doctors and patients managing asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

The company’s AI-enabled platform allows patients to transmit data to their doctor by blowing into its FDA-cleared digital spirometer daily. The patient-facing app gives patients a way to collect symptoms, medication, activity, and environmental factors. On the other end, medical teams are able to identify respiratory problems and take corrective action.

“As two of many asthma sufferers, my co-founder and I set out from day one to build a platform that would not only keep patients healthy but also help providers provide the best possible care,” says Aluna CEO and Co-founder Charvi Shetty in a press release. “Our growth will enable asthma, COPD, and other chronic respiratory patients and their providers to work more effectively together and prevent attacks before they happen. Down the road, we hope to leverage our lung health data to revolutionize respiratory care.”

Led by previous investor Matrix Partners, the Series B round brings Aluna’s total funding since inception to $27 million. Key investors in the round also include New York-based Rho Ignition and Warner Carr, MD, an Irvine, Calif.-based allergist whose practice is an early adopter of Aluna’s platform.

“Aluna has completely transformed how we are able to treat asthma and COPD patients, moving us from occasional check-ins to daily monitoring,” says Carr in a press release. “Investing in this incredible tool was a no-brainer for me as a customer who is committed to providing the best possible outcomes for my patients.”

The company plans to invest both on the product and commercial side to produce more spirometers, make its offering more robust, and reach new patients.

Aluna is eligible for insurance coverage under Remote Patient Monitoring.