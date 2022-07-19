Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is quickly becoming the new standard of care and an invaluable tool for population health challenges like chronic disease management which requires frequent monitoring and insight between in-person visits. And with over 260 million people diagnosed with asthma worldwide and $82 billion in healthcare costs in the US alone, this is a good area to dive in and see how RPM can help.

This article will review at a high-level how remote respiratory monitoring (RRM) can be a powerful tool for asthma care management from confirming diagnosis, identifying triggers, measuring medication effectiveness, timely intervention, and monitoring patients over time.