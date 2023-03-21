The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released its annual Allergy Capitals report for 2023, identifying the most challenging cities for pollen allergies in the 100 most populated metropolitan areas in the US.

Cities were ranked based on tree, grass, and weed pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists.

This year, Wichita, Kan., took the top spot based on its high tree and grass pollen scores, higher-than-average use of allergy medicines, and limited number of allergy/immunology specialists per patient.

The top 20 Allergy Capitals for 2023 are:

Wichita, Kan. Dallas, Texas Scranton, Penn. Oklahoma City, Okla. Tulsa, Okla. Sarasota, Fla. Cape Coral, Fla. Orlando, Fla. Des Moines, Iowa Greenville, S.C. Virginia Beach, Va. Houston, Texas Little Rock, Ark. Miami, Fla. Lakeland, Fla. Raleigh, N.C. Palm Bay, Fla. Tampa, Fla. Greensboro, N.C. Rochester, N.Y.

AAFA began identifying annual Allergy Capitals in 2003. Since that first report, pollen counts have worsened, according to the AAFA. This year’s report once again highlights the significant impact that climate change has on public health—specifically, for people with pollen allergies. Rising temperatures result in longer growing seasons, leading to higher pollen concentrations in many areas of the country.

“We are experiencing longer and more intense allergy seasons because of climate change. For people with asthma, allergies can trigger an asthma attack,” says Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA, in a press release. “About 81 million people in the US have seasonal allergic rhinitis, which is most often caused by pollen allergies. If we don’t take immediate action on the climate crisis, pollen production will only intensify. This means more allergy and asthma attacks and additional strain on our health systems.”

See the full 100-city ranking at allergycapitals.com. In addition to the overall national ranking, this year’s report also includes rankings by specific pollen types (tree, grass, and weed).