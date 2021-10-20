Vivacare has partnered with Asthma and Allergy Network to provide a digital patient education service to their 18,000 professional members, including allergists, dermatologists, pediatricians and primary care providers.

AAN members who enroll for the service receive a personalized “Patient Education Toolkit” pre-loaded with in-depth disease education resources, including printable handouts, videos, and patient support tools that can be easily distributed to patients via print, email, text or displayed on the provider’s own website.

The service makes it easy for health care providers to deliver doctor-recommended health information to their patients to help them prepare for their appointments and manage their condition from home.

AAN members will receive patient education resources from Allergy and Asthma Network, including a range of titles covering asthma, eczema and other allergic conditions.

Eczema-focused titles include “Eczema – What Is It?”, “Moisturizers for Eczema” “Biologics for Eczema”, “Eczema Skin Care” and more. Asthma-related titles include “Understanding Asthma”, “Asthma Action Plan” and “Asthma Treatment & Medications”.

The unbranded disease awareness and education content is made possible through the generous support provided by Sanofi and Regeneron. The patient education service also enables physicians to share their own clinical expertise with patients by publishing their own patient handouts or “Tips & Wisdom” – quick thoughts on clinical issues of importance to patients. In October, for Eczema Awareness Month, Vivacare is inviting enrolled physicians to publish their Tips regarding Eczema. For example, Pediatric dermatologist Jeffrey Poole has provided his Tips on the use of bleach baths to reduce eczema flares, Ohio dermatologist Dr. Eliot Mostow published his step-wise approach to treating atopic dermatitis and Dr. Eliot Ghatan of New York City shared his skin care tips for those with eczema.

Dr. Mark Becker, Pediatrician, Founder and CEO of Vivacare says, “Vivacare wants to make it easy for physicians to share their expertise with patients. After years of medical practice, clinicians have gained unique insights that can help their patients better manage their care and we encourage them to publish their pearls of wisdom. In regards to eczema, dermatologists have a wealth of knowledge to share with their patients about what to expect, how to manage it and how to evaluate treatment options.” These resources are delivered through a doctor-branded channel so patients receive information from the source they trust most, their own provider.