New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines review allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine.

The agency said it recently “learned of reports” of some people experiencing severe allergic reactions after getting inoculated. The agency defined a “severe reaction” as one where a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or requires hospitalization. The CDC said that people who have severe allergic reactions after the first dose should not get the second shot.

Those who have had severe allergic reactions to a component in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get that specific vaccine.

The agency also advises that those who have had severe allergic reactions to other vaccines or therapies consult their doctor before getting inoculated. However, people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medicines may still get vaccinated, the CDC said.